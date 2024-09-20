Franciscan Health is hosting a free, live webinar aimed at increasing understanding of heart murmurs and what patients should do if they have one.

The “Don’t Ignore That Heart Murmur” webinar is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon J. Michael Tuchek, DO, FACS, an independent physician who chooses to practice at Franciscan Health Crown Point, will help attendees better understand heart valve disease and what they need to know if they’ve been diagnosed with a heart murmur.

The one-hour webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Registration is available on the Franciscan Health website. Those who register but are unable attend the live webinar will be emailed a link at a later date to view a recording at their convenience.