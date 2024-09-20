TEAM WIMS was live at the 12th Annual “Fun-Raising” Car Wash for the United Way of LaPorte County on Thursday.

Vehicles were washed at Ames Field in Michigan City.

Michigan City Area Schools , Horizon Bank, Michigan City Fire Department and Michigan City Police Department were all on hand to help.

Thank you to our WIMS sponsors NIPSCO Arnett Construction & Roofing Derrick Wayne Arnett and The United Way of LaPorte County.

Check out www.unitedwaylpc.org for more about the LaPorte County United Way.