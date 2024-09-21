LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will be conducting concrete pavement restoration on U.S. 30 between Mississippi St and Rhode Island St at the interchange with I-65 beginning on or after Sunday, September 22.

Work will be conducted in three phases, each beginning on Sunday evening at approximately 8 p.m. and ending Friday morning at approximately 5 a.m. Lane and ramp closures will be in place during this timeframe and will reopen over the weekend before the next phase begins. Closures will change for each phase.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change but is currently as follows:

Phase 1: On/after Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27 Right two lanes of eastbound U.S. 30 will be closed

Phase 2: On/after Sunday, September 29 through Friday, October 4 Left two lanes of eastbound and westbound U.S. 30 will be closed

Phase 3: On/after Sunday, October 6 through Friday, October 11 Right two lanes of westbound U.S. 30 will be closed

Ramp Closures The ramp from northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 and the ramp from southbound I-65 to U.S. 30 will be closed during each phase but will reopen over the weekend between phases.



Travelers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in this area and significant delays during peak times. Work will be ongoing through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.

INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.