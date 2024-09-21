LA PORTE, Ind. — Local law enforcement brought a fugitive into custody Thursday. On Sept. 19, the La Porte Police Department Emergency Response team (ERT), St. Joseph County Metro SWAT, and the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team executed a felony arrest warrant on a convicted felon in the La Porte Village Manufactured Home Community.

During previous encounters and throughout the course of operational planning, it was learned that the wanted subject had several previous arrests for assaulting law enforcement officers and has made various statements about shooting or killing police. During a specific previous incident, the subject attacked two officers while holding a weapon.

Attempts were made by ERT to have the subject exit the residence, however, he refused to comply with commands and then fled from the side door of the residence. After fleeing from the residence, the subject began to approach several officers and then presented a weapon. The subject again refused to comply with officers’ commands, and a less lethal device was then used to subdue the offender. While lethal force was justified, our officer opted to use less lethal measures to gain compliance of the wanted subject. During the arrest, an officer was kicked in the face by the wanted subject, prompting other officers to utilize compliance techniques to restrain the subject. After being placed in restraints, the offender continued to resist and attempt to assault law enforcement.

The offender was ultimately transported to the La Porte County Jail where he is being held on his existing warrant as well as several additional local charges.