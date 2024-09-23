VALPARAISO, IN – The MAAC Foundation is proud to announce the graduation of 14 new Emergency Medical Technician students. The ceremony will be held on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 6:00 PM CST at the MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus.

“The EMT profession is a tremendous responsibility, requiring quick thinking, calm under pressure, and a deep understanding of medical procedures, the MAAC Foundation said in a press release. “These graduates have risen to the challenge, demonstrating proficiency in vital areas such as patient assessment, trauma care, and emergency response protocols.”

“We are incredibly proud of our EMT graduates. Their commitment to learning and passion for serving others is inspiring. As they begin their careers in emergency medical services, we are confident they will make a meaningful difference in their communities and beyond,” said Celina Weatherwax, President and CEO of the MAAC Foundation.

The names of the 14 graduates are as follows:

Joshua Baldwin

Collin Casey-Machnikoski

Bayron Guzman-Garcia

Ireland Hanna

Collin Huff

Tessa Ivey

Natalie Kasberger

Caitlyn Kearney

Theodoro Mann

Jacob Rutkowski

Jeremy Sherrick

Becky Stutzman

Joshua Worley

Emily Chaves

The graduation ceremony is open to the public and will be held on:

Monday, September 23, 2024, at 6:00 PM CST

The MAAC First Responders Training Campus

Heroes’ Hangout

4203 Montdale Park Drive

Valparaiso, Indiana 46383

“The MAAC’s mission is to facilitate training and skill enhancement on a comprehensive campus that is safe and inclusive to all first responders and the community.”

For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.