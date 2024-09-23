The Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department will hold its annual mum and pumpkin sale on Friday, September 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the MCAS Service Building, 1100 S. Woodland Avenue in Michigan City.

The popular sale will feature a large selection of mums and pumpkins, grown locally by Mark’s Farm Market. Cash, credit, debit, Venmo, and Zelle payments will be accepted.

This year, in addition to mums and pumpkins, items from other vendors will also be featured. Stop 3 Hot Dog Cart will be present at the event, offering hot dogs, chili dogs, chili, and ice cream for sale between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The company “Naked Bubbles” will be offering handcrafted soaps, lotions and other products, and a vendor will be present selling unique Hatian tin art and jewelry.

Proceeds from the annual sale are used by Transportation Dept. staff to assist MCAS students in need of winter clothing, supplies, and other items.