Press release, City of Michigan City:

La Porte County Problem Solving Court, better known as “Drug Court,” recently celebrated its 100 th graduate since the program’s 2012 inception. Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch was honored to have celebrated the milestone with this cohort of graduates.

The occasion marked not only a personal achievement for the grads but also served as a testament to the program’s success in helping individuals transition from substance abuse to sobriety.

“The journey these individuals have undertaken is nothing short of remarkable,” Mayor Angie said. “Each graduate has demonstrated resilience, commitment, and a willingness to rebuild their lives, all made possible through the support of the Drug Court program.”

Drug Court is a rigorous rehabilitation program designed to provide individuals with the tools they need to overcome addiction and reintegrate into society. Over the course of at least 18 months, participants experience a complex, five-phase process designed to help them reach their recovery milestones.

Judge Greta Friedman said, “Every orientation, we tell them: ‘You’ve got to learn how to be honest. You’ve got to change your people, places and things. If you do those four things, you will get through this program. If you do not do those four things, you will not.”

To be eligible for Drug Court, individuals must have a felony charge filed in La Porte County, a diagnosed addiction to alcohol or drugs, and be classified as medium- or high-risk. The enrollment process typically involves collaboration between the prosecutor, defense attorney, and other public administrators, with the ultimate goal of guiding participants toward long-term

sobriety and stability.