Franciscan Health is hosting a virtual diabetes prevention program online starting Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Eastern.

Franciscan Health’s Diabetes Prevention Program follows guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that have been proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S., impacting more than 37 million American adults. Few realize type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed with lifestyle changes, like those implemented through the Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program.

Groups meet weekly for a total of 16 sessions, prior to six monthly follow-up sessions with a trained lifestyle coach. Throughout the course of the program, participants work with a certified healthy lifestyle coach who guides them in practices to help build energy and confidence, lose weight naturally and reduce stress and anxiety.

The program is open to participants ages 18 and older who have been diagnosed with prediabetes, not those who have previously been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. They must also have a body mass index greater than 25. Those who had a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes or a screening result indicating a high risk of type 2 diabetes are also eligible to participate.

The year-long program costs $99 and is covered for approved Medicare beneficiaries. The program is free for Franciscan employees.

Registration is required and space is limited. To register, complete the DPP Qualifying Questionnaire online by clicking here.

Those with questions about the Diabetes Prevention Program are asked to attend the Virtual Q&A Session on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Eastern.