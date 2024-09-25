INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) congratulates 16 Indiana schools for being honored as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

“It is one of the highest honors to be named a National Blue Ribbon School,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This is only possible because of teachers, school leaders, parents and families who are working together to maximize their collective impact for students. Congratulations to these schools and everyone who made this recognition possible!”

Indiana’s 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are (local counties in bold):

Daviess County – Barr-Reeve Middle/High School, Barr-Reeve Community Schools Inc.

Floyd County – St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Hamilton County – St. Theodore Guerin High School, Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana

Johnson County – Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

LaGrange County – Meadowview Elementary School, Westview School Corporation

Lake County – St. Thomas More School, Diocese of Gary

Marion County – Heritage Christian School, Heritage Christian School District

Marion County – Paramount Cottage Home, Paramount Schools of Excellence

Marion County – Pine Village Elementary School, MSD Warren

Marion County – Roncalli High School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Marion County – St. Pius X Catholic School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Montgomery County – Ladoga Elementary School, South Montgomery Community School Corporation

Porter County – Porter Lakes Elementary School, Porter Township School Corporation

Posey County – Saint Wendel Catholic School, Diocese of Evansville

Tippecanoe County – West Lafayette Elementary School, West Lafayette Community School Corporation

Vanderburgh County – Oak Hill Elementary School, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation



Warren County – Pine Village Elementary School, MSD Warren County

IDOE and the Council for American Private Education each respectively nominate public and private schools for this honor. Fifteen of the 16 schools were recognized in the “Exemplary High-Performing Schools” category. This category honors schools with the highest graduation rates and the highest achieving students in English/language arts and mathematics as measured by state assessments. One school, St. Thomas More School in Munster, was nominated in the “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools” category. This category recognizes schools that go above and beyond in narrowing achievement gaps between various groups of students and the collective student body.

After being nominated, the schools then completed an application detailing their curriculum, culture, leadership and engagement, which was evaluated by the U.S. Department of Education.

These Indiana schools are among 356 schools across the country to earn this distinction in 2024.

More information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools program is available here, with a listing of previous Blue Ribbon Schools in Indiana available here.