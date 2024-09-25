Residents of Jay and Kosciosko counties are asked to contact Indiana 211 by calling 866-211-9966 to report severe storm damage from Sept. 20, 2024.

To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Collecting assessments via this process will help IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

Currently, only residents in Jay and Kosciosko counties should utilize Indiana 211 to report damages incurred on Sept. 20, 2024 (no other dates apply). Other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.