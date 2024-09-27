Press release, Michiana Humane Society:

Animal lovers are rounding up their partners for a good old fashioned country and western bash to benefit the shelter pets of Michiana Humane Society (MHS) on Friday, October 4th. MHS is bringing its fall party, The Fur Ball, to Michigan City!

Supporters will gather from 5pm – 8pm CT at the beautiful White Oak Farm Venue in Michigan City, IN to enjoy good hearty grub, an open bar, live auction, and a raffle round-up. At $125 per ticket, attendees will be thoroughly entertained throughout the evening enjoying live music by Jack Whittle, line dancing lead by Sunset Coast Country Dancers, and the ever-charming Emcee, Joey D of Joey D’s Kitchen on PBS.

Proceeds from ticket sales, generous sponsorships, auction bids and raffle tickets support second chances for our community’s homeless pets. Michiana Humane Society is a 501c3 nonprofit organization serving pets and the people who love them in LaPorte county, Berrien county and beyond. “It’s very motivating to see the community rally around this event as a way to give pets a better life,” says Development Director, Heidi Tuthill. “We receive no government funding and fundraisers like these cover nearly half of our operating costs each year.”

Early funders include sponsorships by local businesses and community members, like Rolling Embers, Arlene Beglin Real Estate, Craig Andree and Frank Quinn, John Leinweber and Jim Laughlin, and Harbor Country Storage. All auction and raffle items have been generously donated by supporters like Pedego New Buffalo, Hyatt Hotels, and The Vintage Inn at Veritas Estates, ensuring every dollar raised goes back to the shelter.

Tickets are limited and almost sold out. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase in advance as soon as possible. Tickets and additional details are available on MHS’s website at michianapets.org/furball or by calling 219-872-4499.