A Michigan City man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Chief Deputy Matt Wolfe observed a vehicle traveling northbound on County Road 900 West at a high rate of speed.

Wolfe caught up to the vehicle and activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop at US 421/Toll Road. The vehicle fled reaching speeds up to 90 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

The vehicle turned into the Coolspring in. The vehicle jumped the curb in the parking lot and proceeded through an open field and into a wooded area where it came to a stop. The driver then fled from the vehicle on foot ignoring multiple commands from Wolfe to stop. Wolfe deployed his taser successfully ending the foot pursuit.

The driver was taken into custody identified as 39-year-old Bruce R. Kahn of Michigan City and found to have an active warrant for violation of probation.

Kahn was booked into the La Porte County Jail for the charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. Kahn was also issued multiple traffic citations. He remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond through the La Porte Circuit Court.