LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor will have lane closures on U.S. 6/State Road 51 over I-94 beginning on or after Monday, Sept. 30.

U.S. 6/State Road 51 will be reduced to one lane in each direction through mid-November. Work will begin with the inside left lanes closed in each direction and then switch to the outside right lanes closed around mid-October. There will be shoulder closures on some of the ramps at this interchange, but all ramps will remain open and accessible.

This is pre-work ahead of the U.S. 6/State Road 51 bridge over I-94 being replaced. There will be no restrictions in place after mid-November until work resumes in spring 2025. Travelers should expect changing traffic patterns, as well as travel delays during peak times. This extensive bridge replacement project will be ongoing through 2026.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.