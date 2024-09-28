The long-vacant building at 1425 Glendale Blvd. is being transformed into a state-of-the-art medical facility in an ambitious project by local firm Hasse Construction. Viking Medical Center will be a 43,500-square-foot medical facility including two stories, three elevators, covered parking, high-end finishes and a bright atrium, ready to house a variety of medical tenants.

“Finishing out this project is not an easy task and we’re so pleased that a local hero has taken it on,” said Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas in a recent City Council meeting in which a tax abatement was unanimously approved to facilitate the project and the benefits it will offer the community.

Located across the street from ValPlayso, the building originally broke ground in 2018 before the initial developer filed bankruptcy and abandoned the project. Initially designed as a renal care facility, Hasse Construction will complete the project as a spec medical facility, available for medical tenants to customize their own spaces. While the project was approximately 40%

complete before it was abandoned, finishing will also require remediating the building that was open to the elements during the aborted building process. Once built out, the project will represent an investment of more than $15 million.

Development is expected to be complete early in 2025 and projected to create 60 jobs with an average annual salary of $90,000. Hasse Construction has deep roots in Northwest Indiana, with 104 years of experience in the commercial, industrial, institutional, healthcare and municipal fields. Their recent projects include Porter Business Park and St. Mary Medical Center in Valparaiso, the Kankakee Welcome Center on southbound I-65, Bulldog Park in Crown Point, among many others throughout Indiana and Illinois.

To learn more about the Viking Medical Center, including how to lease space, visit VikingMedicalCenter.com or contact Chief Operating Officer Billy Hasse at (219) 688-1902 or VMCValpo@gmail.com.