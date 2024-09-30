Over the weekend on Saturday TEAM WIMS was a part of Stuff A Bus at Al’s Supermarket with First Trust Credit Union for the Salvation Army of Michigan City. The community came out to support those in need. Bags of food and essentails were collected throughout the day. Thank you to Michigan City Schools for helping with the bus, all of the volunteers, the community, and those that have supported along the way. We appreciate our WIMS sponsors including Arnett Construction & Roofing, NIPSCO, and First Trust Credit Union.