The Lake County Economic Alliance has been operating under an interim President & CEO since November 2022. On September 18th, 2024, the Board of Directors completed their search for a permanent President & CEO.

After many months in the search process, Chris Salatas has been named President & CEO effective October 28th, 2024.

“We are happy to welcome Chris to the team. His background in both federal and local government will be a great asset to the organization’s economic development efforts for businesses” stated Paul Beneturski, LCEA Board Chair.

Chris Salatas, a 2-term board member of LCEA, has spent much of his career in Northwest Indiana. Previously Town Manager of both St. John and Cedar Lake, a Councilman of the Town of Lowell, and with a background in development and fundraising, Chris is a longtime advocate for positive growth throughout Lake County.

“LCEA has many projects on the horizon, both big and small. Under new permanent leadership, Chris will help guide us and bring these projects to fruition. Additionally, as LCEA continues its focus on increasing membership, Chris’ drive and creativity to generate new value for members will refresh and energize the efforts” stated Gary Warfel, LCEA Vice Chair.

The Lake County Economic Alliance works with 18 municipalities with varying economic development initiatives. Recent successes include the expansion of cold storage facilities, new housing developments, and varying READI project allocations.

“As the new President & CEO, I am thrilled to be a part of an organization as diverse as this. With many varying initiatives, projects, and expansions in motion, I am looking forward to helping Lake County grow and prosper” stated Chris Salatas, President & CEO, Lake County Economic Alliance.

For additional information please contact Bailey Tombers, Marketing and Business Development Manager at 219-756-4317.