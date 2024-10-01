MICHIGAN CITY – A new destination playground and fitness park designed for children and adults of all ages and abilities is coming to Fedder’s Alley at Washington Park. With $3 million already committed toward the $5 million project, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch has launched a $2 million capital campaign to secure the remaining funds via grants and foundation, corporate and private sponsorships.

During a press conference at the Guy Foreman Bicentennial Amphitheater on Monday, Michigan City Parks & Recreation Superintendent Shannon Eason emphasized that the new facility is considered “allinclusive” because it goes beyond ADA-compliance. In addition to accessible equipment, the Fedder’s Alley All-Inclusive Playground & Fitness Park will feature sensory areas and safe surfaces that allow all children to explore, interact and enjoy.

“It was designed with one core principle in mind,” Eason said. “Everyone, regardless of ability, should have the opportunity to play.” U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, who secured $1 million in federal funding for the project, also spoke during the press conference.

“Thank you to Mayor Nelson Deuitch and all the leaders of Michigan City for this successful initiative to secure federal funding for infrastructure upgrades at Fedder’s Alley All-Inclusive Playground & Fitness Park,” he said. “I am heartened that this project values everyone in our communities and that it will ensure all individuals and children with disabilities are able to utilize this incredible recreational park.”

Nelson Deuitch recognized the community partners who already pitched in to leverage the city’s fundraising efforts.

“Thank you to Congressman Mrvan for his support and this $1 million investment in our destination playground. His support in Michigan City impacts the quality of life for not just our residents but our visitors, too,” she said. “And this project could not have happened without the support of the City Council and Redevelopment Commission, who have contributed a combined $2 million.”

The mayor also thanked Council President Don Przybylinski for his leadership throughout the process so far, as he has been championing the idea of a destination playground at Washington Park for many years.

Przybylinski was unable to attend Monday’s press conference, but phoned in to express his support. “The investments made today for this wonderful park will serve every citizen of Michigan City for decades to come,” he said.

To view video renderings of the Fedder’s Alley All-Inclusive Playground & Fitness Park, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHo0Lzwy7WE.

To donate to the city’s destination playground fundraising efforts through the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, visit https://uflc.net/funds/fedders-alley-park/.