On December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:55am, Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 were dispatched to the 700 Block of E 10th St in reference to shots being fired. Officers arrived on scene and discovered 43 year old, Randy Edwards, lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries. A female victim had also been

shot. Officers began life saving measures and both subjects were immediately transported to Franciscan Health by LaPorte County EMS where Mr. Edwards was later pronounced deceased.

Det./Sgt. Melissa Sopher was assigned this case as the Lead Detective. The investigation was complex but Det./Sgt. Sopher pursued this case diligently for almost two years to bring it to conclusion. Det./Sgt. Sopher presented her investigative findings to LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor, Dennis Caviston, for review. Upon completion of the review, Deputy Prosecutor Caviston presented this case to the Honorable Superior Court 1 Judge, Jaime Oss. Judge Oss determined probable cause existed and arrest warrants were issued for three individuals. All three have been taken into custody. Arrested in this matter were:

1.) Lakeith Winters (36). Lakeith Winters was arrested at his Tremont Street residence on September 27, 2024 by members of the SWAT Team, FAST Team and Detectives. He is charged with Murder (Level 1 Felony), Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony), Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony) and Criminal Recklessness (Level 5 Felony). Bond was set at $1,000,000 Cash Only.

2.) Joe Winters (42). Joe Winters was arrested, during a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Franklin Street, on September 27, 2024 by members of the FAST Team and LaPorte County Drug Task Force. He is charged with Aiding, Inducing or Causing Murder (Level 1 Felony), Aiding, Inducing or Causing Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony) and Aiding, Inducing or Causing Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony). Bond was set at $100,000 Cash Only.

3.) Shannon Winters (40). Shannon Winters was arrested by the Chicago Police Department on September 27, 2024 reference this investigation. He is currently pending extradition back to Indiana to face charges of Criminal Recklessness (Level 5 Felony) and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun (Level 5 Felony). Bond

was set at $15,000 Cash Only.

We would ask that anyone with additional information about this case to please contact Det./Sgt. Sopher at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public

that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

You can always request to remain anonymous!

**The provided photographs are courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.