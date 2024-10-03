Michigan City Area Schools Accepting Nominations for Teacher and Employee of the Year Program

Michigan City Area Schools is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Teacher and Employee of the Year recognition program. The initiative, which the district launched last school year, celebrates outstanding educators and staff members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and commitment to students. It is a key element of the district’s Strategic Plan pillar on Culture and Environment.

The Teacher and Employee of the Year program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond, making a positive impact on students, colleagues, and the community. Recipients will include an:

• Elementary Teacher of the Year

• Secondary Teacher of the Year

• Support Staff Employee of the Year

• Transportation Employee of the Year

• Food Service Employee of the Year

The program honors staff from every area, including teachers and other certified staff (counselors, instructional coaches, success coaches, social workers, and nurses), educational support staff (instructional assistants, paraprofessionals, secretaries, EAP assistants etc.), transportation staff (bus drivers, mechanics, and monitors), and food service staff. Administrators are not eligible to receive the award.

Anyone can nominate a deserving teacher or staff member by visiting http://educateMC.net/TOY_EOY.

Printed nomination forms are also available at any MCAS school or at the MCAS Administration Building,

408 S. Carroll Avenue, Michigan City.

“Our employees play a vital role in shaping the future of our students, and this is one way to honor their commitment, professionalism, and dedication,” said MCAS Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum. “We encourage everyone to participate by nominating individuals who have made a significant difference for them.”

Nominations will be accepted until November 22. School-level finalists will be celebrated in January, and district winners will be announced in early April. The MCAS Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will advance for consideration in the Indiana Teacher of the Year program. In 2024, Marsh Elementary School teacher Susan Shell, the district’s elementary winner, was a Top 10 finalist at the state level.

The MCAS Teacher and Employee of the Year program is sponsored by Comcast and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.