MICHIGAN CITY – Franklin Street between Green Street / Detroit Street and 9th Street will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning Friday, Oct. 4, with a detour rerouting traffic to the west via Washington Street.

The closure will allow for the construction of multiple sewer lateral taps into sanitary and storm sewers associated with the development of the new Station Block between 10th and 11th streets, as well as the reprofiling of Franklin Street in accordance with Community Crossings Matching Grant requirements.