SOUTH BEND – Shauntay Wade, 43 years old, of Niles, Michigan, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after being found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm following a 3-day jury in February 2024, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Wade was sentenced to 86 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case in December 2021, Wade physically assaulted a woman, pointed a gun at her, and then hid the gun once a 911 call was made. Responding officers found the gun along with over 150 grams of marijuana and 35 grams of cocaine. Wade has several prior felony convictions, any one of which prohibit him from possessing the firearm in this case.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Mishawaka Police Department and Indiana State Police Laboratory. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Hannah T. Jones and Katelan McKenzie Doyle.

