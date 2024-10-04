The La Porte Police Department Detective Bureau is seeking assistance in identifying an individual witnessed on Aug. 20, 2024 at 305 Niesen Street.

The reported subject was described as female, wearing gray leggings and a black shirt with a slicked-back pony tail. She was seen leaving 305 Neisen as it actively was on fire. Police say she got into a gray or silver vehicle. No further information was given.

Police say they currently believe that this subject may have been attempting to make sure that nobody was inside of the burning house, and are hoping to obtain a statement from her.