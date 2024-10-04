HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites prospective college students and their families to attend Preview PNW from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Hammond campus, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, IN. The event provides valuable information about the university’s academic programs, admissions process and paying for college.

“Preview PNW provides prospective students with a genuine sense of what it would be like to attend PNW,” says Julie Wiejak, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. “It will be a jam-packed day starting with a resource fair and presentations by each of the Colleges, Housing, Student Life, Financial Aid, First-Gen Initiatives and much more.”

The event features both a student and parent panel where visitors will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions. A guided campus tour includes visits to state-of-the-art classrooms, hands-on laboratories, collaborative workspaces and campus housing. Prospective students also have opportunities to meet PNW faculty and staff and learn about over 70 areas of study, 80 student organizations and 21 athletic teams at PNW. Complementary refreshments and lunch will be provided for all attendees.

“Our academic showcase will allow visitors a hands-on experience for whatever major they might be interested in,” says Wiejak. “For example, someone interested in Physics can use a solar telescope. Those interested in Nursing can visit a simulation lab, where a robotic patient experiences realistic health scenarios, allowing nursing students to respond in real time.”

Admissions counselors and financial aid professionals will be available throughout the day to answer questions and assist in the application process. Application fees will be waived for prospective students who attend an admissions presentation and complete an application during the event.

“We want attendees to walk away with a feeling that they can see themselves as a PNW student — that they are inspired to pursue their dreams here at PNW,” adds Wiejak.

Preview PNW is free and open to anyone interested in attending PNW. Registration is encouraged and can be completed by visiting pnw.edu/preview.

