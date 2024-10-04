First responders from the South Bend area recently went to North Carolina to help rescue people out of the floods left by Hurricane Helene.

Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement said the following on their Facebook page:

“Over the past week a team of 19 swiftwater rescue specialists, comprised of 8 Indiana Conservation Officers and a group of 11 firefighters from South Bend, Goshen, and Mishawaka Fire Departments, were deployed to McDowell County in western North Carolina.

“Knowing access to many areas would be cut off, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security worked with North Carolina officials to coordinate the deployment of the Indiana Swiftwater Team ahead of the storm so they could actively respond to rescues as Helene was hitting. Most of their deployment was spent in rural mountainous areas around Old Fort, Ashford- North Cove, Marion, and areas along the Catawba River.

“During the 7-day deployment the team performed 36 rescues in swift water, evacuated over 40 people from flooded homes, accessed multiple mountainous neighborhoods by cutting downed trees and working through mud slides to facilitate the delivery of food and supplies, and searched well over 350 homes for survivors or victims. In addition to water rescues, there were occasions, because of their specialized training, the Indiana team was requested by local departments to gain access to critically injured victims by hiking several miles up a mountain, where they were able to provide medical aid before carrying the victim several miles back down to an awaiting ambulance.

“We appreciate everyone at the Ashford- North Cove Fire Department and the Marion Community Center for providing shelter and food for our team throughout this deployment. Please continue to keep all people affected by Hurricane Helene in your thoughts as they recover and rebuild.”