Porter County Recycling will be holding their final household hazardous waste and tire collection of the year on Saturday Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This will take place at the Porter County Expo Center – Gate 3, 215 E Division Rd, Valparaiso IN 46383.

For more info please visit  portercountyrecycling.org.