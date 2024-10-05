NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. – State Road 55 is closed between C.R. 1300 S and C.R. 1400 S.

State Road 55 is closed through late October for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project at Hunter Ditch. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour follows U.S. 24, U.S. 41 and State Road 16.

State Road 55 will not close until State Road 16 reopens between C.R. 300 E and State Road 55 for the bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project at the Iroquois River. The reopening of State Road 16 and subsequent closure of State Road 55 will occur on the same day, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 7.