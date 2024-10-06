NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing regarding an intersection improvement project at U.S. 41 and State Road 14/C.R. 100 N on Wednesday, October 9.

The hearing will be held at North Newton High School, 1641 W 250 N, Morocco, IN 47963. An open house will begin at 5 p.m. CT where the project team will be available to answer questions regarding the project. A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m. CT, which will include the opportunity for people to make comments about the project for the public record. The project team will also be available for questions following the presentation.

The need for the proposed intersection improvement project stems from the high rate of severe crashes at the intersection, especially right-angle crashes. The preferred alternative is to construct a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI). Instead of motorists crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to the opposing lanes, drivers at a RCI turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a U-turn in the direction they intend to travel. Motorists wishing to travel straight across U.S. 41 or turn left from S.R. 14 or C.R. 100 will be required to turn right onto U.S. 41 and then make a U-turn at the median U-turn area. Left turns from U.S. 41 onto S.R. 14 and C.R. 100 will be maintained.

Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure. All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments submitted prior to, during, and for a period of two weeks following the hearing date will be evaluated, considered, and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation. Written comments may be submitted within the comment period to Cassidy Hunter, HNTB, 111 Monument Circle, Suite 1200, Indianapolis IN 46204 or cahunter@HNTB.com. INDOT respectfully requests comments be submitted by Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Resources regarding RCIs: