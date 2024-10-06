The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Union Mills man.
Early Saturday at 12:33 a.m., deputies responded to the 4400 west block of County Road 800 South reference a single vehicle crash.
The initial on-scene investigation determined a 2001 Buick was traveling west on County Road 800 South. The vehicle traveled left of center, across the eastbound lane, and left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled across the lawn of a residence and crashed into a utility pole. The collision caused the trajectory of the vehicle to change where it then crashed into a large rock before coming to rest.
The driver, 60 year-old Douglas L. Adams of Union Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicology test results are pending.
No further information is available for release.