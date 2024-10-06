Throughout September, more than 300 Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) and NiSource Inc. employees rolled up their sleeves and volunteered at 33 local non-profit organizations across northern Indiana as part of the company’s 14th annual Charity of Choice campaign.

NIPSCO and Indiana-based NiSource employees dedicated a total of 1,201 hours of service to various causes. Volunteers supported dozens of local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Little River Wetlands, White County United Way and Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County, to name a few.

“Charity of Choice is a way to demonstrate NIPSCO’s commitment to giving back, empowering employees to make a difference through volunteerism to organizations that strengthen the communities where our customers live and work,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “Local organizations are the foundation of a strong community. Our Charity of Choice campaign reflects the heart of NIPSCO as dedicated corporate citizens and community stewards, willing to always give back to those who need it most.”

Parisi, along with other leaders including NIPSCO’s Senior Vice President of Electric Operations, Orville Cocking and NIPSCO’s Vice President of Gas Operations, Karima Hasan Bey, led volunteer events during the campaign.

From facility cleaning and landscaping to event organization and home construction, volunteers pitched in to assist organizations with a variety of tasks.

“We are committed to fighting food insecurity in the Region and we love having groups from NIPSCO come in to help us,” said Charlie Cole, Development Manager at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “NIPSCO employees regularly volunteer their time and always enthusiastically assist with our daily tasks. It’s great to bring new volunteers into the mix and this is especially true when speaking about our partnership with NIPSCO.”

Some of NIPSCO’s Charity of Choice volunteer opportunities were environment and habitat-focused, like the Monarch Joint Venture in Fort Wayne. Robert Seilheimer, the organization’s Development Manager, hosted a group of NIPSCO volunteers to tag individual monarch butterflies to track their migration patterns and collect data on the insects, which Seilheimer said are a candidate for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered species list.

Seilheimer said it was enjoyable for the organization to have so many NIPSCO volunteers contributing to Monarch conservation and community science.

“We are incredibly grateful for NIPSCO’s dedication to pollinator conservation and biodiversity,” Seilheimer added. “Their support and work are making a real difference for monarchs, other pollinators, and the environment in Northern Indiana.”

Additional organizations NIPSCO supported in the month of September included:

American Heart Association, Chesterton

Boys & Girls Club of La Porte County, La Porte

Challenger Learning Center, Hammond

City of La Porte Park and Recreation, La Porte

Crisis Center, Gary

Cultivate Food Rescue, South Bend

Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, Highland

Family Service Association of Howard County, Inc., Kokomo

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Crown Point

Fremont Youth and Community Outreach Inc., Fremont

Griffith Youth Baseball League, Griffith

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, Lake Station

Hammond Hispanic Community Committee, Hammond

Hilltop Neighborhood House, Valparaiso

Humane Indiana, Munster

Junior Achievement of Chicago, Gary

Latinos Count, Lake County

Leon’s Triathlon, Chesterton

Little River Wetlands, Fort Wayne

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, Hebron

Monarch Joint Venture, Syracuse

Opportunity Enterprises, Valparaiso

Save the Dunes, Porter

Silverstray Social, Gary

Sojourner Truth House, Gary

St. Jude House, Crown Point

The Nature Conservancy, East Chicago

The Salvation Army – Munster Office, Munster

The Salvation Army of Michigan City, Michigan City

The Wetlands Initiative, Gary

TradeWinds Services, Inc., Hobart

White County United Way, Monticello

To learn more about NIPSCO’s tradition of giving, visit NIPSCO.com/NIPSCOGivesBack.