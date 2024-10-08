The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has opened its first public comment period for proposed changes on deer rehabilitation in the (CWD) Positive Area.

These proposed changes would require sick, injured, or orphaned white-tailed deer that are found in a CWD Positive Area to be given to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator only within that area or to a rehabilitator within the county where the deer was found. Changes are also proposed for permitted wildlife rehabilitators to release deer obtained from a CWD Positive Area only within that area.

Currently, the CWD Positive Area includes LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, and DeKalb counties; learn more at on.IN.gov/CWD.

Earlier this year, a provisional rule was approved establishing these provisions for no more than 180 days, and it expires Jan. 5, 2025. Therefore, the NRC is requesting input on these proposed permanent rule changes.

Public comments can be submitted at https://www.IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket/ by clicking on “Submit Comments Here” under the Chronic Wasting Disease Rule Amendment. Comments can also be mailed to:

Natural Resources Commission

Indiana Government Center North

100 North Senate Ave., Room N103

Indianapolis, IN 46204

The deadline for submitting public comments is Nov. 12, 2024. A public hearing will also be held on Nov. 12, 2024, between 5-7 p.m. ET at the Northeast Regional DNR office located at 1353 Governor’s Drive in Columbia City, IN 46725. Interested members of the public can attend in person or online anytime during that timeframe.

The public hearing will also be webcast on the NRC’s rulemaking docket website at https://www.IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket/ during the time of the public hearing and comments can be made as well through the online webcast. Sign up for updates online at on.IN.gov/dfw-rule-changes.

For questions related to wildlife rehabilitators, contact Linnea Petercheff, Permit Supervisor, at lpetercheff@dnr.IN.gov or 317-233-6527.