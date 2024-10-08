La PORTE, IN – On Tuesday, September 24, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.5 million grant to the City of La Porte for water infrastructure to support manufacturing business growth in the city.

“Since the beginning of our administration, we have searched for ways to battle a rapidly aging infrastructure that is crucial for, not only our residents, but the many businesses that choose to call the City of La Porte home,” Dermody said. “Our team has made it a priority and we are very grateful to the U.S. Department of Commerce for understanding the critical need for this matching grant.”

The EDA investment will be matched with $2.5 million in local funds to implement critical infrastructure upgrades along the Boyd Boulevard corridor, as well as create 185 jobs, retain 230 jobs and produce $50 million in private investment.

Congressman Frank Mrvan said of the announcement, “Thank you to Mayor Dermody and all of the leaders with the City of La Porte and the U.S. Department of Commerce for successfully taking this tangible action to invest in the long-term manufacturing strength of the Northwest Indiana economy. I look forward to continuing to work in a collaborative effort to build on this positive impact to create more good-paying job opportunities for everyone in our region.”

To support existing jobs, and provide the opportunity for additional jobs and economic development in the future, the city will be constructing a total of 2,900 linear feet of storm sewer piping along Boyd Boulevard, State Road 2 and Darlington Street. The improvement will add 116,000 cubic yards of capacity to the existing regional stormwater facility on the east side of Boyd Boulevard and East Jefferson.

Nils Dietz, President of American RENOLIT Corporation, one of the many important companies affected by this project, said “This approved updated to the stormwater system adjacent to American RENOLIT Corporation is a crucial and major step to support the company’s growth plans and helps to keep any stormwater related site improvements at a reasonable cost level. I am grateful for the huge support from the leadership of the City of La Porte and the EDA-Award announced by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.”

Construction for this project is expected to begin in early 2025. For more information, contact the City Engineer’s Office at 219-362-2327.