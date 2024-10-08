Road repairs in the 1700 block of Franklin Street and the 300 block of Washington Street will be completed on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, Oct. 9.

These repairs will temporarily close the northbound lanes on Franklin Street from Barker Avenue to Homer Street and the southbound lanes on Washington Street from U.S. 12 to Fourth Street.

During the same period, the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. 12 will be closed temporarily, with eastbound and westbound turning lanes blocked.

A detour will be in place for Franklin Street, redirecting traffic northbound via Pine Street to East Ripley Street and back onto Franklin Street.

The City asks residents and travelers plan accordingly and anticipate minimal delays during this time.