MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is hosting a free Family Day on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. (Central), and all families are invited to attend.

This free, drop-in event allows children and adults to use various materials to design their own hero or villain masks, as well as a kid-friendly scavenger hunt through LCA’s three galleries in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Family Days are particularly engaging for school-age children and their parents or caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Free snacks will be provided, and no advance registration is required.

Free Family Day offers children and adults opportunities to connect while exploring the final day of LCA’s exhibition, “KAPOW! Mighty Mythos.”

“KAPOW! Mighty Mythos” provides an opportunity to view a curated selection of vintage comic books and original artworks. Whether you are a comic fan or not, this exhibition will blow your mind. It includes a stunning collection of original character art by the most prominent artists of the era as well as rare and exciting items like a pristine 1966 comic book vending machine. In addition, you will see a small selection of one of the world’s largest toy collections and ephemera including Stan Lee’s first office sign and the working papers for the original lyrics for the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon theme song.

Support for education and outreach is funded in part by Mayor Angie & the City of Michigan City and the Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation.

For more information about free Family Day or LCA, visit LubeznikCenter.org or contact Jessie Sexton at 219-874-4900 or jsexton@LubeznikCenter.org.