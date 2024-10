Portage Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a case where several electric bicycles were stolen in Camelot Manor.

Police provided a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Police are asking the public to email or call Detective Bryan Slatton with any information.

Contact information:

Bryan Slatton #145 | Detective

Portage Police Department

6260 Central Ave.

Portage, IN. 46368

(219) 762-3122 Ext. 5709

Email: bslatton@portage-in.com