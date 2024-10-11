Press release, Duneland Chamber of Commerce:

Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce a $1,000 donation to the Duneland Garden Club in recognition of their outstanding efforts to beautify our downtown area. The Garden Club has been instrumental in planting vibrant flowers, lush bushes, and other greenery, transforming our community spaces into welcoming and picturesque environments.

The Duneland Garden Club, composed of dedicated members, has been actively involved in enhancing the aesthetics of our town, contributing countless hours of service and passion to their gardening projects. Pictured left to right Janet Williams, Maura Mundell, Theresa Buehler, Karen Davis, Sue Rueth, Helen Hufgard Collins, Annmarie Riley, Victoria Konopacki, and Tyler McLead, Park Superintendent.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Duneland Chamber for this generous donation,” said Theresa Buehler, President of the Duneland Garden Club. “Our team works hard to bring beauty and joy to our community, and this support will help us continue our mission to keep Duneland blooming.”

Maura Mundell, President of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, added, “The Duneland Garden Club has made a significant impact on the look and feel of our town. Their dedication and hard work are evident in every planter and garden bed, and we are thrilled to support their continued efforts. It’s community partnerships like this that make Duneland such a special place to live, work, and play.

To donate to the Duneland Garden Club, please mail to 123 N. 4th Street, Chesterton, IN 46304.