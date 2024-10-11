Press release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso has opened its new Valpo Transit Center, located at 252 S. Campbell, adjacent to Journeyman Distillery. The new facility includes a waiting area and lobby, as well as restrooms and ticket sales/information. “The Transit Center will be the focal point for our Transit Oriented District. The City of Valparaiso is committed to providing transit within our city, to Chicago and beyond, connecting our residents to each other and the greater region,” said Mayor Jon Costas.

The Valpo Transit Center was completed through a public-private partnership, with support from Journeyman Distillery and the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission. Journeyman also provided completion of the parking lot which serves riders of the ChicaGo Dash and Greyhound.

A highlight of the Transit Center opening was a short tour of Valparaiso’s downtown projects, led by Mayor Jon Costas, aboard a ChicaGo Dash bus. The newly wrapped buses feature a colorful design that promotes Valparaiso as the perfect place to shop, dine and play as the buses travel to and from Chicago five times each weekday. ChicaGo Dash buses also feature comfortable airplane-style seating, free on-board Wi-Fi and bike racks, plus free parking at the new Valpo Transit Center parking lot. New buses are also on the way for the V-Line, Valparaiso’s intracity bus. The new buses will also feature refreshed branding.

“This new transit center is just the beginning for our Transit Oriented Development as the area surrounding Journeyman continues to grow,” said Beth Shrader, Valparaiso’s Planning and Transit Director. “Next year we plan to create a pedestrian pathway connecting the TOD to our downtown. Valparaiso’s investment in transit is a commitment to connecting our community to the region and beyond,” she said.

The City of Valparaiso has been committed to transit since 2007 when it introduced the V-Line intracity bus, making Valparaiso one of the smallest cities in the United States to have its own independent public transit system. The ChicaGo Dash express bus to Chicago was introduced in 2008. These services have been supported by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC), Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) and the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission (RDC).

For schedules, fares and ticket information, visit ValpoTransit.com.