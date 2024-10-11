PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A motorist lost his life in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 375 East in Pine Township on Wednesday afternoon, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police is reporting.

Just before 3 p.m. the male driver of a 2010 Buick was southbound on County Road 375 East when he failed to yield right-of-way and pulled into the path of a 2019 Hyundai westbound in the inside lane of U.S. 20, according to police.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. No information on the status of the Hyundai’s female driver was immediately available.