In order to accommodate construction at the current Hammond Station, the South Shore Line will temporarily bus overnight train passengers between 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and from Sunday, Oct. 13 through early Friday morning, Oct. 18. There will be no busing on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The busing will be in effect between Hegewisch, Hammond, and East Chicago stations, and will last until train service is shifted to the new Hammond Gateway Station (located at 4530 Sheffield Ave.) on Oct. 18, 2024.

Busing substitution in effect overnight Oct. 11, beginning at 7 p.m.:

Weekday EB Trains 131, 33, 133, 35, 601

Weekday WB Trains 232, 32Busing substitution in effect overnight Sunday, Oct. 13, beginning at 9 p.m.:

Weekend EB Trains 511, 513, 101

Weekend WB Train 510Busing substitution in effect Monday, Oct. 14 through early Friday, Oct. 18, beginning at 9 p.m.:

Weekday EB Trains 133, 35, 101

Weekday WB Train 32