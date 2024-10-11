In order to accommodate construction at the current Hammond Station, the South Shore Line will temporarily bus overnight train passengers between 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and from Sunday, Oct. 13 through early Friday morning, Oct. 18. There will be no busing on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The busing will be in effect between Hegewisch, Hammond, and East Chicago stations, and will last until train service is shifted to the new Hammond Gateway Station (located at 4530 Sheffield Ave.) on Oct. 18, 2024.
Busing substitution in effect overnight Oct. 11, beginning at 7 p.m.:
- Weekday EB Trains 131, 33, 133, 35, 601
- Weekday WB Trains 232, 32Busing substitution in effect overnight Sunday, Oct. 13, beginning at 9 p.m.:
- Weekend EB Trains 511, 513, 101
- Weekend WB Train 510Busing substitution in effect Monday, Oct. 14 through early Friday, Oct. 18, beginning at 9 p.m.:
- Weekday EB Trains 133, 35, 101
- Weekday WB Train 32
Bikes will not be permitted on buses. Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the SSL published train schedule between Hegewisch, Hammond, and East Chicago. Eastbound passengers on these trains will detrain at Hegewisch Station to board buses for their destination stations, or re-board SSL trains at East Chicago. Westbound passengers will board buses at East Chicago or Hammond, and board regular SSL trains at Hegewisch.