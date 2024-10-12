Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce invites the community to the grand opening of Amata Management’s new location at the Coffee Creek Professional Center, 501 Allen Court, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 4:00 p.m.

Amata Management offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to professionals seeking a streamlined, full-service solution. With flexible office spaces, top-notch administrative support, and state-of-the-art conferencing facilities, Amata caters to businesses looking to focus on their core activities while enhancing productivity. The Coffee Creek location provides easy access to Northern Indiana and Chicago courtrooms, making it an ideal choice for law firms and other professional services.

Designed with business success in mind, Amata’s Class A office environment features multiple conference rooms equipped with web conferencing capabilities, as well as bright, open common areas for networking and collaboration.

Please join us as we celebrate the expansion of a company dedicated to supporting local professionals. RSVP at www.dunelandchamber.org, or call (219) 926-5513.