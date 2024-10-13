PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor will close State Road 149 between County Road 875 North/Robbins Road and County Road 925 North on or after Monday, Oct. 14.

State Road 149 will be closed for approximately five days for tree clearing to allow for utility relocations ahead of a 2025 construction project. This area of State Road 149 will close again in the spring of 2025 for an intersection improvement project at State Road 149 and Robbins Road.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour for this closure will follow U.S. 20, State Road 49 and U.S. 6.