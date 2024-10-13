General admission tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door, but for those looking to elevate their experience, we’re offering VIP TICKETS for $45 each. Here’s what you get with VIP:

-Access to a Halloween buffet filled with devilishly delicious treats.

-A complimentary Witches Brew cocktail to get you in the spooky spirit.

-Automatic entry into our costume contest with a chance to win up to $500.

-A ticket for each hourly drawing, giving you more chances to win amazing prizes.

-A special goodie bag filled with surprises you won’t want to miss!

-And don’t forget, your ticket also includes a donation to UNITED WAY, entry to all the entertainment, & so much more!

Our event will be rocking with two incredible bands, & DJ Double E will take over the turntables to keep the party going all night. Plus, the W will be transformed into a haunted wonderland with jaw-dropping decorations, setting the perfect scene for a night of fun & frights.

Costume Contest: 1st place: $500, 2nd place: $250, 3rd place $100

SCAN QR CODE BELOW TO PURCHASE NOW!