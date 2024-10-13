In response to ongoing train service adjustments, the South Shore Line announces it will extend its “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” monthly ticket promotion for November 2024. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of November 2024 will remain valid for December 2024.

Passengers purchasing a paper November monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through December, and passengers purchasing a digital November monthly ticket via the mobile app will see a December ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Dec. 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works/Health Equity or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their December tickets if they receive a November monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.