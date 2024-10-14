The Salvation Army of Michigan City is pleased to announce that Mike Hackett and the team at Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company will serve as 2024 Christmas Campaign Chairs during the upcoming holiday season.

Hackett, a Michigan City native, believes that serving as Christmas Campaign Chair is a natural fit for him because the mission of The Salvation Army closely aligns with the values of Harbour Trust.

“The founders of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company, Bob Rose and Leon Dargis, shared an affinity for The Salvation Army and ‘doing the most good,’ and that belief has been passed down to everyone in our senior management team,” Hackett said. “We’ve always had an employee serving on the board of The Salvation Army, we’ve always sponsored a kettle and provided volunteers – this is just a natural fit for us.”

The Harbour Trust team is made up of about 30 employees, including Dayna Lemon (who currently serves on The Salvation Army’s Advisory Board), Stephanie Oberlie (past member of the board), and Hackett, who has volunteered with The Salvation Army for many years through the Rotary Club of Michigan City, and is credited with co-founding the annual Donut Eating Contest.

In their role as campaign chairs, Hackett and his team will assist The Salvation Army of Michigan City in raising funds to provide food and toys to more than 600 local families this Christmas. With a goal to raise $235,000 this season, funds raised through the Christmas Campaign will help support additional programs at The Salvation Army including a food pantry, utility assistance, weekend backpack feeding program, summer camp, clothing closet, case management, and more.

Majors Dale and Becky Simmons look forward to working with Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company this holiday season, saying, “Mike Hackett, Stephanie Oberlie, and the entire team at Harbour Trust all embody our mission of ‘Doing the Most Good.’ They are committed to serving the Michigan City community and we are so happy to have them represent our efforts this Christmas.”

Hackett and his team will officially be recognized as this year’s Christmas Campaign Chair during the annual Red Kettle Kick Off, set for Tuesday, November 12 at McDonald’s, 3507 Franklin Street, from 7am to 10am.

“I feel an obligation to leave this world a better place than when I came into it. We all have an obligation to help those in need,” Hackett said. “The Salvation Army does so many things in our community, and the tagline “doing the most good” is the coolest thing because it says it all. Together we’re doing the most good.”

Those interested in volunteering as a red kettle bellringer this year can sign up online at www.RegisterToRing.com or contact The Salvation Army at (219) 874-6885 ext. 1003 for more information.