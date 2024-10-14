The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Sponsorships and free booth space for distributing candy in the Chamber parking lot—220 Broadway, Chesterton—are available.
Businesses wishing to participate should call the Chamber at 219-926-5513 or register online at https://chestertonchamber.chambermaster.com/…/regi…/8199
DOWNTOWN TRICK-OR-TREAT SPONSORS
PREMIER: Urschel Laboratories Inc.
PLATINUM: Avalon Springs Health Campus; Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.; WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420 (Valparaiso 106.7 FM).
GOLD: 1st Source Bank; Health Michigan City; McColly Real Estate-Paul Boyter; NITCO; Tethan’s Candy & Confections.
SILVER Berglund Construction; Centier Bank, Chesterton South Branch; Horizon Bank; NIPSCO, Public Affairs; Legacy Sign Group.