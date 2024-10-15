The Porter County Board of Health and the Porter County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce the appointment of Rodney Guimont Jr., M.D., as the new health officer for Porter County. Dr. Guimont succeeds Maria L. Stamp, M.D., following a unanimous vote by the commissioners during their meeting on October 08.

Dr. Guimont, of Chesterton, is a board-certified family physician with a diverse background in family medicine, sports medicine and urgent care services. He earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean and completed his residency at St. Vincent Family Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

When asked about the new opportunity, Dr. Guimont responded, “I am excited to build on the strong public health foundation established by my predecessors. I look forward to the opportunities ahead, particularly through the Health First Indiana Initiative, and the positive impact it will have on the residents of Porter County.”

As a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Dr. Guimont holds an active medical license in Indiana. He brings a wealth of experience in public health and a strong commitment to mental health, preventive care and community wellness.

Dr. Guimont is married and the proud father of five boys. As a native of Indianapolis, he met his wife while working as an EMT at Riley Hospital. After completing his residency, he moved to LaPorte, Indiana, in 2010. His personal and professional experiences fuel his passion for community health, and he looks forward to working collaboratively with the Porter County Board of Health to address the health needs of the community