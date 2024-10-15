 The Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF) awarded $105,367 in grants to 18 local nonprofit organizations as part of its final Community Fund grant cycle of 2024.

The following organizations and programs are receiving funding:

  • Art Barn School of Art – $5,000 to support organizational tools and training for growth
  • Call-A-Ride – $6,000 to support fuel for two vans to provide transportation to Hebron residents
  • Community Change Center: WeAreOne – $10,000 to support launch of the Fresh Starts Food Truck
  • Dressed for School – $10,000 to support purchase of gym shoes for students
  • Duneland Family YMCA – $7,400 to support pool safety equipment for the Duneland YMCA Healthy Living Campus
  • Healing with Human Connection – $2,500 to support services and resources for people in recovery
  • Hebron Country Pantry – $5,000 to support replacement of refrigerators and freezers
  • Housing Opportunities – $3,000 to support Homelessness Diversion Advocacy program
  • The Humane Society of Hobart – $5,000 to support care costs for Porter County animals
  • Independent Cat Society – $5,000 to support feline spay and neuter procedures
  • Moraine House – $9,967 to support bathroom remodel
  • NeighborLink Porter County – $5,000 to support essential home improvements such as water heaters and furnaces for vulnerable residents
  • Northwest Indiana Symphony Society – $5,000 to support Holiday Pops concert at Valparaiso High School
  • Playact Theatre – $3,000 to support updated audio equipment
  • Regional Performing Arts Company – $5,000 to support new flooring for the theater
  • South Shore Arts – $2,500 to support art and literacy programming in Porter County
  • Valparaiso Creative Council – $6,000 to support redevelopment of their website’s Creative Portal
  • VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana – $10,000 to support strategic planning for the Reimagining Aging initiative