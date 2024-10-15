The Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF) awarded $105,367 in grants to 18 local nonprofit organizations as part of its final Community Fund grant cycle of 2024. The following organizations and programs are receiving funding: Art Barn School of Art – $5,000 to support organizational tools and training for growth

Call-A-Ride – $6,000 to support fuel for two vans to provide transportation to Hebron residents

Community Change Center: WeAreOne – $10,000 to support launch of the Fresh Starts Food Truck

Dressed for School – $10,000 to support purchase of gym shoes for students

Duneland Family YMCA – $7,400 to support pool safety equipment for the Duneland YMCA Healthy Living Campus

Healing with Human Connection – $2,500 to support services and resources for people in recovery

Hebron Country Pantry – $5,000 to support replacement of refrigerators and freezers

Housing Opportunities – $3,000 to support Homelessness Diversion Advocacy program

The Humane Society of Hobart – $5,000 to support care costs for Porter County animals

Independent Cat Society – $5,000 to support feline spay and neuter procedures

Moraine House – $9,967 to support bathroom remodel

NeighborLink Porter County – $5,000 to support essential home improvements such as water heaters and furnaces for vulnerable residents

Northwest Indiana Symphony Society – $5,000 to support Holiday Pops concert at Valparaiso High School

Playact Theatre – $3,000 to support updated audio equipment

Regional Performing Arts Company – $5,000 to support new flooring for the theater

South Shore Arts – $2,500 to support art and literacy programming in Porter County

Valparaiso Creative Council – $6,000 to support redevelopment of their website’s Creative Portal

VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana – $10,000 to support strategic planning for the Reimagining Aging initiative