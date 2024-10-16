La Porte County started the Broadband Task Force in 2019 with the intention of improving service to residents and businesses. Through thoughtful and intentional partnership with Internet Providers, additional service areas are being added to their networks.

On October 9th, 2024 Surf Broadband was awarded funding from Indiana Connectivity, round 11, to serve 50+ currently underserved households. This program is designed for the hardest to reach residents in the county. Surf Broadband has previously been awarded in La Porte County as well for the Indiana Connectivity Program.

Surf Broadband, an Indiana based internet provider, has committed to the continued investment of La Porte County.

“We are happy to see Surf successful in serving more of our residents. Broadband infrastructure has been a long process and seeing Surf continue to work with the county is encouraging” stated Connie Gramarossa, President – Board of Commissioners.

Through all Indiana connectivity rounds, 300+ households in La Porte County have been served by various internet providers.

“La Porte County is positioned for positive growth. By improving our connectivity, businesses can grow, students can learn more, and we can have a more connected community” stated Randy Novak, President – County Council.

For more information on Indiana connectivity please visit www.in.gov/ocra/broadband/icp/