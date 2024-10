Thursday, October 17, 2024

Porter County Expo

4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Get ready for a sweet time at Chamber Network Night this Thursday! With over 120 amazing vendors, it’s going to be a candyland of connections and opportunities. Attached is a list of vendors and their booth locations so you can map out your visit and make the most of this networking treat!

Don’t miss out on the fun – it’s sure to be a sugar rush of excitement!