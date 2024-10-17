CHESTERTON, Indiana – Board-certified Interventional Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Physician Mohammad Arfeen, DO, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Chesterton.

Dr. Arfeen attended medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. and completed his residency in internal medicine at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields. Dr. Arfeen’s fellowship in gastroenterology was completed at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and his fellowship in interventional gastroenterology was completed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Arfeen’s clinical interests include advanced and therapeutic endoscopy, third space endoscopy, complex tissue resection, hepatobiliary and pancreatobiliary endoscopy.

He is fluent in Urdu and Hindi and is accepting patients at Franciscan Emergency Center Chesterton at 770 Indian Boundary Road. To make an appointment, call (219) 872-6566.