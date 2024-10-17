Michigan City Chamber Music Festival (MCCMF) presents Wesley Baldwin, cello, in concert

The Michigan City Chamber Music Festival (MCCMF) is proud to present “Musical Meditations of the Season: Wesley Baldwin, cello, in concert,” Wednesday, December 4, 7:00 p.m., central. The performance will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN. Admission is FREE.

This will be a beautiful concert from world renowned cellist, Wesley Baldwin, known well to local audiences from his performances with the Michigan city chamber, music festival. Traditional solo cello works by Johann Sebastian Bach, and others will be included along with other holiday, seasonal favorites. Wesley and MCCMF, Artistic Director and violinist, Nic Orbovich, will also present “Three Elegies” for violin & cello, by internationally, known composer, Mohammad Fairouz. Fairouz is an award-winning, Muslim composer, and this work celebrates and memorializes three friends and mentors of his, Jewish and Muslim, in a remarkable statement of togetherness, fellowship, and love.

This very special program will be in conjunction with the MCCMF’s new educational initiative of presenting concerts in Michigan City schools throughout the school year. Earlier that day, Wesley and Nic will join a group of MCCMF musicians with Educational Director, Sunny Gardner Orbovich, in concerts at Queen of All Saints and Pine Elementary Schools. These concerts are given to the schools at no charge!

Cellist Wesley Baldwin performs throughout the United States and Europe as soloist and chamber musician. As a soloist he has appeared with the Laredo Philharmonic, the Oregon Mozart Players, the Symphony of the Mountains, and the Aberdeen, Bemidji, Bryan, Chattanooga, Florence, Johnson City, Hot Springs, Knoxville, La Porte, Oak Ridge, Manchester, New River Valley, Salisbury, Wintergreen, and Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestras, among others. His passionate and charismatic performances have garnered much critical acclaim. For more information about Wesley, see www.wesleybaldwincello.com.

There will be a "meet the artists" cookie & tea reception immediately following the program. Follow the MCCMF at www.mccmf.org, or on Facebook or YouTube at Michigan City Chamber Music Festival.